Bad News: Weekly Jobless Claims Reverse Course, And Start Getting Worse

The number: Nope, no improvement here. 462,000 is worse than the 445,000 folks were expecting, dashing hopes that the number would steadily move towards 400K.



The background: Analysts are looking for 445K, though basically anything around 450K would be in range. If we actually start seeing a move towards 400K then that would be a real sign of progress.

