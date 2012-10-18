OOF: INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS JUMP TO 388K

The Department of labour just released its latest report of weekly unemployment insurance claims.



Claims jumped to 388k. This was much higher than the 365k economists were looking for.

The 4-week moving average climbed to 365,500 from 364,750.

Last week’s 339k number was revised up to 342k. Last week’s report shocked economists when it unexpectedly dropped. The market was looking for 370k.

According to a Department of labour economists, the bulk of the drop was due to expected claims that weren’t filed by one large unnamed state.

From the DoL:

SEASONALLY ADJUSTED DATA

In the week ending October 13, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claimswas 388,000, an increase of 46,000 from the previous week’s revised figure of 342,000. The 4-week moving average was 365,500, an increase of 750 from the previous week’s revised average of 364,750.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.5 per cent for the week ending October 6, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the prior week’s unrevised rate. The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending October 6 was 3,252,000, a decrease of 29,000 from the preceding week’s revised level of 3,281,000. The 4-week moving average was 3,275,500, a decrease of 5,750 from the preceding week’s revised average of 3,281,250.

UNADJUSTED DATA

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 359,048 in the week ending October 13, an increase of 29,129 from the previous week. There were 357,562 initial claims in the comparable week in 2011.

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.1 per cent during the week ending October 6, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the prior week’s unrevised rate. The advance unadjusted number for persons claiming UI benefits in state programs totaled 2,744,348, a decrease of 40,882 from the preceding week. A year earlier, the rate was 2.5 per cent and the volume was 3,133,644.

The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending September 29 was 5,001,985, a decrease of 42,664 from the previous week. There were 6,694,493 persons claiming benefits in all programs in the comparable week in 2011.

Extended Benefits were only available in New York during the week ending September 29.

Initial claims for UI benefits by former Federal civilian employees totaled 1,942 in the week ending October 6, an increase of 397 from the prior week. There were 3,462 initial claims by newly discharged veterans, an increase of 949 from the preceding week.

There were 16,879 former Federal civilian employees claiming UI benefits for the week ending September 29, a decrease of 404 from the previous week. Newly discharged veterans claiming benefits totaled 38,462, a decrease of 49 from the prior week.

States reported 2,098,793 persons claiming EUC (Emergency Unemployment Compensation) benefits for the week ending September 29, a decrease of 7,279 from the prior week. There were 2,967,054 persons claiming EUC in the comparable week in 2011. EUC weekly claims include first, second, third, and fourth tier activity.

The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending September 29 were in Puerto Rico (3.9), Alaska (3.8), California (3.2), New Jersey (3.1), Virgin Islands (3.1), Pennsylvania (3.0), Connecticut (2.9), Nevada (2.7), Oregon (2.7), Arkansas (2.6), and New York (2.6).

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 6 were in New York (+2,700), Oregon (+2,215), Illinois (+1,800), Texas (+1,724), and Georgia (+1,651), while the largest decreases were in California (-4,979), Alabama (-322), West Virginia (-50), and Rhode Island (-42).

