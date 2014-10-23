Jobless Claims Rise In-Line With Expectations

REUTERS/Andreas Manolis Workers queue to register for unemployment benefits.

Jobless claims rose to 283,000 last week.

Expectations were for claims to rise some from last week, to 281,000 from 264,000.

Last week’s number was the lowest reading for the indicator since the week of April 15, 2000.

That report was also revised up to 266,000.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, however, fell furher to 281,000 from 284,000 last week, the lowest level for this average since May 6, 2000.

Thursday’s report contained no special factors, according to the Department of Labour.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.