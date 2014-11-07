Jobless Claims Tumble To Lowest Level Since 2000

Weekly jobless claims fell to 278,000 while the four-week average of claims tumbled to its lowest level since April 2000.

Expectations were for the report for to show claims totaled 285,000, down slightly from last week’s 287,000.

The four-week moving average of claims also fell further, to 279,000, the lowest level since this average was at 273,000 in April 2000.

This report also comes a day before Friday’s October jobs report.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.