Jobless Claims In Line, Hit 393,000

Jobless claims hit 393,000.



Analysts expected 390,000.

It’s an improvement from last week’s 410,000.

But: today’s 4-week moving average touched 405,250, an increase of 7,500 from the previous week’s revised average of 397,750.

Last week’s figure was revised upward to 416,000 from 410,000.

The totoal number of people claiming benefits was 5,182,815, compared with 7,004,413 the same week last year.

