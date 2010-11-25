Initial Jobless Claims Come In WAY Better Than Expected At 407,000

Headline number: 407,000, a massive beat. Futures rallying on the news.



This is the lowest level in over two years.

Beware, adjustments could change this number in future weeks.

Expectations: Consensus was for 435,000 in new claims.

Background: Last week, jobless claims came in at 439,000. Claims were revised up for the week prior, to 437,000, and the trend has been improving.

