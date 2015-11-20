Here come initial jobless claims ...

The latest weekly data on initial jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The consensus estimate among economists is for a drop in unemployment-insurance claims by 6,000 to 270,000 last week, according to Bloomberg.

The four-week moving average of claims rose in the prior period by 5,000 to 267,750, while staying near the lowest level since 1973.

“Data on jobless claims continue to signal limited layoffs and steady labour market conditions,” wrote Nomura economists in a note to clients last week.

We’ll have the latest details once they cross, refresh this page for updates.

