NICE! Initial Jobless Claims Fall Again To 388K

More good news…

Initial jobless claims have fallen again to 388K, down from a revised 393K.

The bottom line: We’re consistently seeing improving numbers here, which makes it very hard to believe we’re heading into recession.

ORIGINAL POST: The first big datapoint of the day: Initial jobless claims are expected to come in at 395K, up a touch from last week’s 390K.

This has been one datapoint that has consistently stood out, improving week after week, and the break below 400K has been welcome news.

We’ll have the number LIVE at 8:30 AM when it comes out.

