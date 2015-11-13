Here come initial jobless claims ...

The latest weekly data on initial jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Economists estimate that initial jobless claims fell 6,000 to 270,000 last week, according to Bloomberg.
Last week, the four-week moving average of claims, which evens out volatility, rose by about 3,000 from a 42-year low to 262,750.
Refresh this page for updates.
NOW WATCH: 5 interview questions that are designed to trick you
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.