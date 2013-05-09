HERE COMES INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS...

At 8:30, the Department of labour will release its latest report on weekly initial jobless claims.



Economists are expecting 335,000, up from 324,000 a week ago.

“Today’s jobless claims report is the most important release in what is a quiet week for U.S. data,” says High Frequency Economics’ Jim O’Sullivan. “While weekly readings can be erratic, the claims series remains a key momentum indicator for the labour market.”

