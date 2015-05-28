Initial US jobless claims rise more than expected

Initial US jobless claims rose slightly last week to 282,000.

Expectations were for the report to show claims totalled 270,000 last week, down from the prior week’s 274,000.

This marked the 12th straight week that initial claims were below 300,000.

The 4-week moving average of claims rose by 5,000 last week to 271,500.

The prior week’s number sent the 4-week moving average of claims to its lowest level in 15 years.

More to come …

