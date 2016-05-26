US initial jobless claims fell more than expected

Initial jobless claims fell more than expected.

Claims dropped to 268,000, down from last week’s unrevised 278,000.

Economists were expecting claims to trickled down slightly to 275,000.

Claims have now been below the threshold of 300,000 for 64 straight weeks — the longest streak since 1973.

The 4-week moving average was 278,500, an increase of 2,750 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 275,750.

The report noted no special factors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.