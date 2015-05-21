Here come initial jobless claims ...

The weekly report on initial jobless claims is set for release at the bottom of the hour.

Expectations are for the report to show initial claims totaled 270,000 last week, up slightly from the prior week’s 264,000.

This number would still keep claims near a post-recession low, and last week’s report showed that the 4-week moving average of claims is at the lowest level in 15 years.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

