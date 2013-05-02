Here Comes Initial Jobless Claims...

Next up in a very busy morning: Initial jobless claims.
This real-time look at labour data is one of our favourite things to watch, and it’s a small appetizer to get ready for tomorrow’s big Non-Farm Payrolls report.
Generally this number has remained tame, even as other numbers have deteriorating.
Analysts expect 346K new claims, up from 339K.
We’ll have the number here LIVE at 9:30 AM ET.
