Here come initial jobless claims...

The latest data on initial jobless claims will cross at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that claims fell slightly to 275,000, according to Bloomberg.

Last week, claims unexpectedly jumped by 20,000 to 294,000 — the highest level since the week of February 28, 2015.

Still, as of last wek, claims have not crossed the 300,000 mark for 62 straight weeks.

Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

