Initial Jobless Miss Expectations At 370K

Photo: Flickr via joshuacraig

ORIGINAL POST: Big data point coming up at 8:30 AM ET: Initial jobless claims.Analysts are looking for claims of 365K, down 367k last week.



If you recall, last week’s number was a big relief, as it was down from the previous couple of weeks, which had been spiking.

We’ll have the number here LIVE.

UPDATE: Slight miss. Initial claims come in at 370K, which is the same as last week’s upwardly revised 370K.

Markets still in the red.

