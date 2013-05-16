HERE COMES INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of weekly jobless claims data, due out at 8:30 AM ET.



Economists predict initial claims for unemployment insurance rose to 330,000 in the week ended May 11 from 323,000 in the previous week.

Continuing claims for the week ended May 4 are expected to edge down slightly to 3.000 million from 3.005 million in the previous week.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:30 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

