INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS UNEXPECTEDLY FALL

The Department of Labour just released its latest weekly tally of initial unemployment insurance claims, and the numbers are encouraging.

Claims fell to 315,000 from 324,000 a week ago.

Economists estimates claims would ticked up to 330,000.

The 4-week moving average fell to 330,500 from 336,750 last week.

Continuing claims slipped to 2.855 million from 2.903 million.

