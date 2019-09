The number:



Nothing too dramatic. 388K is a hair ahead of expectations, and last week was revised a touch higher.

Markets aren’t moving too much on the news.

Background: This number has been just under 400K for a while. Analysts are looking for 383K vs 382K last week.

