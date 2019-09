The number: 397k is a bit worse than expectations, but it’s still below 400K.



It looks like markets are moving a bit lower on the move. Not a huge change, however.

Background: As a reminder, this has really been looking good lately. Analysts are expecting a bump up to 382K.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.