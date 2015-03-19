Here come initial jobless claims...

At 8:30 a.m. ET, we’ll get the latest weekly tally of initial unemployment insurance claims.

Economists estimate the weekly jobless claims climbed to 293,000 from 289,000 a week ago.

“Claims returned below 300k in the first week of March and continue to point to solid improvement in labour market performance,” Nomura said.

