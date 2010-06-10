Initial Jobless Claims Still Way Too High And Stagnant At 456,000

Another disappointing weekly report.



Initial jobless claims came in at 456,000, which was worse than what economists were looking for (at 448K), and more importantly initial claims are still stagnant, moored right around this 450K number.

For a while the markets were ignoring this stagnation, but with last week’s bad jobs report, suddenly it’s back in focus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.