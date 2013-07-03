HERE COMES INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS...

At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Department of labour will be publishing the latest weekly number of initial unemployment claims.



Economists expect 345,000, a tick lower than 346,000 a week ago.

“The next few weeks of data are subject to seasonal adjustment challenges relating to annual plant shutdowns in the auto industry,” noted High Frequency Economics’ Jim O’Sullivan.

