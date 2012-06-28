RIGHT IN LINE: Initial Jobless Claims Come In Right In Line At 386K

ORIGINAL POST: The big economic datapoint of the day: Initial jobless claims.



Analysts expect a print of 385K, down a hair from 387k in the week prior.

This is one of the best, high-frequency datapoints on the economy that we have. The number has trended up a bit, but hasn’t soared yet.

We’ll have it here at 8:30 AM ET.

UPDATE:

Snooze.

386K is right in line with expectations basically. Last week was ervised a bit higher to 392K to 387K. Won’t have much of an impact on anything.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.