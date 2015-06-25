Initial jobless claims beat expectations

Initial jobless claims are still near post-crisis lows.

The latest report on claims totaled 271,000.

Expectations were for the report to show claims totaled 273,000 this week, up slightly from 267,000 last week.

In a note to clients following the report, Derek Lindsey at BNP Paribas said, “The impressive trend in claims and other recent labour market data remain supportive of our forecast for continued tightening in labour market slack ahead. We are looking for another solid payrolls report for June next week — with a gain of around 250,000 jobs.”

