Here come initial jobless claims ...

The latest weekly numbers on initial jobless claims are set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that first-time filings for unemployment insurance totaled 270,000 last week, according to Bloomberg.

Last week, claims totaled 277,000, and the 4-week moving average was 269,250, a drop of 250 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 269,500.

It was the 67th straight week that claims came in below 300,000, the longest streak in 43 years.

