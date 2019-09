The numbers: Initial claims came in at 457K. That’s marginally better than expectations. But it’s till way too high.



Background: Once again, the question is: will we see anything that moves us off our stagnation at the 450K initial weekly claims range? Or worse, will we start to see a move back towards 500k.

Analysts are looking for 460K

