Initial Jobless Claims SURGE To 472,000

The number: And the number is out at 472,000, which is way too high for comfort. That’s a 12,000 sequential hike, and about 22K ahead of expectations. If this number really starts creeping towards 500K again, watch out.



Background: Initial weekly jobless claims have been stuck around 450,000 for a long time. Markets had been ignoring this fact for a while, but the recent fall-off in new jobs created has refocused everyone on this initial number. Today the estimate is for 450k right on the button.

