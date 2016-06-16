Here come initial jobless claims...

The latest numbers on initial jobless claims will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that initial jobless claims ticked up to 270,000.

Last week, they unexpectedly fell by 4,000 to 264,000.

“Overall, the claims data seem to signal that there has been some cooling in the labour market relative to where we were a few months ago, but that conditions still remain healthy,” wrote JPMorgan’s Daniel Silver last Thursday.

Claims have been below 300,000 for 66 straight weeks as of the previous data.

Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

NOW WATCH: Scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.