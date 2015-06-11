Initial US jobless claims rose last week

Initial jobless claims rose to 279,000 last week in the US.

Economists had forecast that claims fell to 275,000 last week, from a revised 277,000 in the prior week, according to Bloomberg.

This marked the 14th straight week that unemployment claims came in below 300,000.

The four-week moving average of claims stands at 278,750 — up from 274,750 in the prior week.

More to come…

NOW WATCH: 7 clichés you should never use in a job interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.