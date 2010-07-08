Initial Jobless Claims Come In At Better Than Expected 454K

The number: Initial claims come in at 454,000. That’s a bit better than expected, and nicely below last week’s 472k.



Stocks are moving up slightly, and the 10-year yield is above 3%.

Background: If you’ve been paying attention, you know the story. The weekly initial claims number has been stubbornly stuck around 450K, and in recent weeks they’ve actually been drifting up a little bit. Today analysts are looking for 460K, but it’s anyone’s guess.

