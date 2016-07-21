Here come initial jobless claims...

The latest data on initial jobless claims crosses the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists expect claims to rise slightly to 265,000, according to the Bloomberg consensus.

Last week claims held steady at 254,000.

Claims have not risen above 300,000 for 71 straight weeks as of last Thursday — the longest stretch in 43 years.

Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

NOW WATCH: This video proves the US Navy and US Marine Corps have the best diving boards and swimming pools



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.