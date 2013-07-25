HERE COMES INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS...

Heads up! Weekly jobless claims figures are also released at 8:30 AM.



Economists predict initial claims rose to 340,000 in the week ended July 19 from 334,000 in the previous week.

Continuing claims are expected to have fallen to 3.025 million in the week ended July 13 from 3.114 million a week earlier.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:30 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

