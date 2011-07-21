Initial Jobless Claims Worse Than Expectations At 418K

The number: 418K is a bit worse than expectations of 410K.

Last week’s 405K was revised higher to 408K.

Not good.

Markets still remain higher.

Original post: We interrupt your regularly scheduled Europe news to bring you some domestic US data.

Initial jobless claims are out at 8:30 AM, and analysts expect 410K, another number that’s just hovering above 400K, which is where it’s been basically forever.

Last week was 405K.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.