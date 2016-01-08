Here come initial claims ...

The weekly report on initial jobless claims is set for release at the bottom of the hour.

Expectations are for the report to show claims fell to 275,000, down from the prior week’s 287,000 which was one of the highest readings in months.

This is the final piece of labour market data before tomorrow’s big December jobs report.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they drop.

NOW WATCH: Why Chinese executives keep disappearing



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.