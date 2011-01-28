Initial Jobless Claims Of 454,000 Are WAY Worse Than Expectations

The number:



Well, that’s a bummer. 454K is way worse than the 410K that analysts were looking for.

Just when it looked like we might be clinging closer to the 400K range, we get this jump.

Obviously people will talk about weather. Who knows.

Background: Analysts are looking for 410K, which is just up slightly from the 404K last week. That being said, this number has been much closer to 400K lately than the 450K a few months ago, so anything in that vicinity should confirm that trend.

Here’s a look at a 1-year trend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.