Here come initial jobless claims...

The latest reading on initial jobless claims will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that claims rose to 247,000, according to the Bloomberg consensus.

The prior Thursday saw claims drop to 234,000, despite expectations of an increase. Moreover, the four-week moving average came in at the lowest level for the average since November 3, 1973.

Claims have been below 300,000 for 98 straight weeks as of last week’s data.

