JOBLESS CLAIMS DECLINE MODESTLY

Weekly initial jobless claims came in at 326,000.

Consensus was for a slight decline to 328,000 and a revised 328,000 last week.

The 4-week moving average was 335,000, a decrease of 13,500 from the previous week’s revised average of 348,500.

A bill to extend unemployment insurance for more than a million Americans failed in the Senate yesterday.

Here’s what it’s been looking like recently — it’s come up a bit after having printed a “2-handle” — below 300,000 — last month.

