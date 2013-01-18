INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS COME IN WAY BELOW EXPECTATIONS AT 335K

UPDATE: Initial jobless claims came in at 335,000 last week, below economists’ expectations of a drop to 369,000.



Continuing claims rose to 3.214 million, topping estimates of a smaller rise to 3.155 million.

Below is a breakdown of states experiencing the largest drop in claims:

Here are the states that reported the largest rise in claims:

ORIGINAL: Minutes away from the latest weekly jobless claims figures, due out in the U.S. at 8:30 AM ET.

Economists expect initial claims to fall to 369,000 from last week’s 371,000 figure.

Continuing claims are expected to rise slightly to 3.155 million from 3.109 million last week.

