Initial Jobless Claims Barely Climb

Sam Ro
The Department of Labour just released the latest weekly tally of initial unemployment claims.

Claims climbed to just 326,000 from 325,000 a week ago.

Economistsware expecting claims to tick up to 330,000.

The 4-week moving average declined to 331,500 from 335,250.

Markets are doing much on the report. However, they remain in the red.

Dow futures are down 56 points. S&P 500 futures are down 5.4 points.

