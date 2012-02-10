MORE GOOD NEWS: Initial Claims Beat Expectations, Falling To 358K

Photo: Knoxville Museum of Art
UPDATE:Another good number.
Initial jobless claims fell to 358K from a revised 373K last week.
That’s better than the 370K that analysts were expected.
All around good news…
———
The one big economic datapoint of the day: Analysts expect weekly jobless claims to hit 370K, a slight tick up from last week’s 367K.
In general, anything in this range should be fine with the market. Only worry would e if we saw a spike up.
This is the first big labour data since last week’s monster NFP number.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.