MORE GOOD NEWS: Initial Claims Beat Expectations, Falling To 358K

UPDATE:Another good number.



Initial jobless claims fell to 358K from a revised 373K last week.

That’s better than the 370K that analysts were expected.

All around good news…

———

The one big economic datapoint of the day: Analysts expect weekly jobless claims to hit 370K, a slight tick up from last week’s 367K.

In general, anything in this range should be fine with the market. Only worry would e if we saw a spike up.

This is the first big labour data since last week’s monster NFP number.

