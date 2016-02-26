US jobless claims rise a bit more than expected

Initial jobless claims totaled 272,000 last week.
Economists had estimated that 270,000 first-time claims for unemployment insurance were filed, according to Bloomberg.
Claims totaled 262,000 in the prior period, which was the lowest weekly tally since November, and a big beat compared to estimates.
This week, the four-week moving average — which evens out some of the volatility — fell 1,250 to 272,000.
The trend in claims is still low and has run below 300,000 on a weekly basis for nearly a year as the labour market proves resilient.
