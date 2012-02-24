INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS SLIGHTLY BEAT EXPECTATIONS AT 351K

UPDATE:

Nice and benign…

Initial jobless claims for the week ending February 18 came in at 351K, which is exactly flat form the week before.

Basically it’s just a good number that’s no cause for worry.

ORIGINAL POST: The one big datapoint of the day.

Analysts expect initial jobless claims to come in at 355K, up a touch from last week’s 348K.

This has been one of the most consistently bullish data series we’ve seen, as the number keeps driving lower.

Anything in the general 350ish range should be good.

