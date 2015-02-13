Here come initial jobless claims ...

The weekly report on initial jobless claims is set for release at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for claims to come in at 287,000, up from last week’s total of 278,000.

Last week’s number marked the second straight week that claims came in below 280,000, the first time that has happened since April 2000.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.