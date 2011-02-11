HUGE: Initial Jobless Claims Fall To Just 383K

The number:



383K. That’s well ahead of expectations, and another sub-400K reading is great.

The number is down from 415K.

The market is still lower pre-market, but has come back a bit.

Background: Analysts are looking for a number of around 410K, though we’ve seen estimates of sub-400K, which would be great. The key, really, is that it stays near 400K, and doesn’t spike too much towards 450K.

