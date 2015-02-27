Here come initial jobless claims ...

The weekly report on initial jobless claims is set for release at 8:30 am ET.
Expectations are for claims to rise slightly to 290,000 after last week coming in lower than expected at 283,000.
The current four-week moving average of claims is at 283,250, right around past cycle lows seen in in the late-90s and mid-2000s.
We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.
