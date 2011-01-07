Initial Jobless Claims Jump Back Above 400K To 409K

The number: Back above 400K, and just a bit worse than expectations.



There’s been a tiny bit of selling on the equities front, but nothing too huge.

There’s just not that much to read into here.





Background: This is just a tiny appetizer ahead for folks hungry for labour-market data, as it comes one day ahead of the big December jobs report tomorrow.

Last week we had a sub 400K reading for the first time in ages. Today the number is expected to hit 405K.

As always, this particular number is volatile, and unless it’s a huge miss in some direction it may not move the market much. But coming after yesterday’s blistering ADP report, the optimism is definitely building.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.