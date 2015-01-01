Initial Jobless Claims Rise To 298,000

Initial jobless claims finished the year on a so-so note.

Claims totaled 298,000 last week, up from last week’s 280,000 and worse than expectations for 290,000.

Last week’s number was also revised up slightly to 281,000.

Following the report, economists at BNP Paribas said the four-week moving average in claims remains at low levels — 290,750 — which is consistent with an improving labour market.

Initial claims still had a huge year, with 2014’s first claims report coming in at 333,000 and claims trending downwards for most of the year.

As our regular readers know, claims are usually a Thursday morning event, but due to tomorrow’s New Year’s Day holiday and last week’s Christmas holiday, we’ve closed the year with two rescheduled reports.

Next week, we’ll be back on track to start 2015 right.

Here’s 2014 in initial claims.

