Headline Number: 388,000



Expectations: 415,000 new claims

Analysis: The previous week was at 420,000, so this is big success.

There could be issues with the holiday season that would keep this number lower than usual, so keep that in mind.

This is, however, good news for the trend and December’s jobs number.

