Here come initial jobless claims ...

The latest weekly data on initial jobless claims are set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that first-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 269,000 last week, up from 260,000 in the prior period.

Last week, the four-week moving average was unchanged from the previous period’s revised average of 271,000.

The trend is still near all-time lows.

Refresh this page for updates.

NOW WATCH: The 10 trickiest Goldman Sachs interview questions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.