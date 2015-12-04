Here come initial jobless claims ...

The latest weekly data on initial jobless claims are set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Economists estimate that first-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 269,000 last week, up from 260,000 in the prior period.
Last week, the four-week moving average was unchanged from the previous period’s revised average of 271,000.
The trend is still near all-time lows.
